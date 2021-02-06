Five more candidates have qualified to run for Greenwood’s upcoming municipal elections.
Two are vying for the position of mayor, and three are seeking positions on the City Council.
The deadline to qualify was Friday. Party primaries will be held April 6, and the general election is June 8.
In total, 19 candidates have qualified to run for a seat on the City Council or for mayor.
Newly qualified candidates for mayor are Shawanda E. Chaney and Nathan Wright. Both are running as independents.
Chaney, 40, has participated in the 10,000 Fearless Movement, an anti-gun violence effort that developed in Greenwood last summer. She said she has experience in business and networking.
Wright, 34, is a coach at North New Summit School and a writer for the Mississippi News Network.
The three new candidates for seats on the City Council are Anthony Gary, Nick Onyshko and Dewitt Kimble.
Gary, 36, is running for the Ward 1 council seat as a Democrat. He could not be reached Friday evening.
Onyshko, 29, is running as an independent for the Ward 3 council seat. He is a seventh-grade math teacher at Greenwood Middle School and owns several rental houses in town.
Kimble, 70, is running for the Ward 5 council seat as a Democrat. He runs Dewitt Enterprise, which provides repair services and sells furniture. He is also a gospel disc jockey.
Candidates who previously qualified to run for mayor or the City Council are:
Mayoral race
• Incumbent Carolyn McAdams, 74, an independent, who was first elected in 2009.
• Kenderick Cox, 37, a ninth-grade STEM teacher at Greenwood High School, who is running as a Democrat.
Cox ran for mayor in 2017.
Ward 1
Incumbent Johnny Jennings, 73, a Republican who was first elected in 1993.
Jennings is a photographer and owns residential and commercial rental properties.
Ward 2
Incumbent Lisa Cookston, 52, a Republican who was first elected in 2009. A former English teacher at Mississippi Delta Community College, she faces no opposition.
Ward 3
Incumbent Ronnie Stevenson, 60, a Democrat who was first elected in 2003. Stevenson, the current council president, is the manager of Credit Plan, a finance company in Greenwood.
Ward 4
• Incumbent Charles McCoy, 56, a Democrat who was first elected in 2005. He is the produce manager at Greenwood Market Place.
• Kiara S. Williams, 31, who is also running as a Democrat.
She is a counselor at Leflore Legacy Academy, the county’s first charter school.
• Sammy Foster, 60, has also qualified as a Democrat.
He served on the Greenwood Leflore Hospital board from 1998 until 2018.
Ward 5
• Incumbent Andrew Powell, 69, a Democrat who was first elected in 2014.
He is retired from the U.S. Army. He also used to work as a road manager for the county and was a service technician with the East Leflore Water and Sewer District.
• Lavoris Leroy Weathers, 54, who is also running as a Democrat.
Weathers works at Life Help.
Ward 6
• David Jordan, 87, a Democrat who was first elected in 1985. He is also a state senator.
• Dorothy Glenn, 63, who is running as a Democrat.
Glenn previously represented Ward 5 on the City Council from 2013 until November 2014, when the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that Glenn was not a resident of Ward 5 and forced her off.
Ward 7
• Incumbent Carl Palmer, 72, a Democrat who was first elected in 1989. He is a former principal at Leflore County Elementary and is retired from the U.S. Army.
• Charles Brown, 44, who is running as a Democrat.
He is an assistant principal at Greenwood High School.
Staff writer Adam Bakst contributed to this report.
