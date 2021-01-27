Leflore County COVID-19 vaccination services will move to Florewood Park starting Thursday morning.
The vaccine distribution, which has been conducted at the Leflore County Health Department on Browning Road, is moving locations to the park on County Road 145 because of an abundance of appointments and not enough space to house vehicles.
Fred Randle, the Leflore County emergency management director, spoke to county supervisors Monday, asking for Florewood and the Leflore County Agri-Center to serve as additional vaccination sites.
The board voted unanimously to approve the sites.
Because there are only a certain number of facilities in Mississippi that provide vaccines, Randle said people from all over the state have come to Leflore County to get the shot.
“We are prepared,” Randle said about moving the process to a new location. “The drive-through tent is set up and ready.”
As of Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports that 1,775 Leflore County residents have received the vaccine. This number includes hospital employees and workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The vaccine requires two shots — a priming dose followed by a booster shot about one month later.
Statewide, almost 205,000 Mississippians have gotten either one or both doses of the vaccine.
Information about scheduling an appointment and eligibility can be found at msdh.ms.gov.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
