A fire Sunday morning on Elm Street destroyed an unoccupied house and rendered the house next door uninhabitable.
Fire Chief Marcus Banks said he arrived at the scene of the fire, on the 200 block of Elm Street, around 7 a.m., but firefighters arrived much earlier.
The fire started at an unoccupied house at 210 Elm St., owned by Sharita Miles of Portland, Oregon, according to a report from the Fire Department.
The fire then spread to the house at 208 Elm St. — only feet away from the house at 210 Elm St. — and it soon caught fire as well.
Three occupants were listed as living at the house on 208 Elm St., and the owner is Willie Otis Thoroughgood, according to the Fire Department’s report.
The structure at 210 Elm St. was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. The house at 208 Elm St. received extensive fire and heat damage, making it uninhabitable for the three occupants, Banks said.
There were no injuries.
Also damaged was a Chevrolet van belonging to an occupant at 208 Elm St., as well as a wooden privacy fence belonging to a house at 300 Ave. H, which is next door to the house at 210 Elm St., according to fire reports.
The cause of the fire was unknown Monday. Banks said he was working with his fire marshal, Charles Cooley, and Victor Stokes, the deputy fire marshal, on an investigation.
The Sunday blaze is the second fire at an abandoned building on Elm Street this month.
The first one, which happened Jan. 8, destroyed an abandoned apartment complex. It is only a block away from the fire that occurred at the 200 block of Elm Street.
Banks said the department also is still investigating the the cause of the Jan. 8 fire.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond had said at the time that authorities were looking into a rumor of whether the fire on Jan. 8 was connected to a Jan. 6 shooting incident nearby at the intersection of Avenue H and Elm Street.
Chief Terrence Craft said Monday that police had no information about whether the Sunday fire is connected to events earlier this month.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
