As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues at the Leflore County Health Department on Browning Road, new locations may be opening due to overflow.
Fred Randle, the Leflore County emergency management director, spoke to county supervisors Monday night about adding two more vaccination sites to the area because of an abundance of people flooding the facility’s parking lot.
The sites — the Leflore County Agri-Center and the former Florewood Plantation — were chosen because of their parking lots’ sizes. Randle said these would be used if the large crowds continue. The board approved the sites unanimously.
Earlier this month, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District approved the use of the Greenwood High School parking lot as a vaccination location; however, Randle said after the supervisors’ meeting that this location may not prove to be as effective because it is still relatively small.
Because there are only a certain number of facilities in Mississippi that provide vaccines, Randle said patrons from all over the state have come to the location in Leflore County to get the shot.
In other business:
• The board voted to rename the Viking connector road in honor of Robert Moore, a longtime supervisor who died in 2018. After his death, his son, Reginald Moore, was appointed to the board. Reginald Moore was elected to a full four-year term in 2019 and is the board’s president.
Robert Collins, the vice president, made the motion in honor of how much work Robert Moore put into the management of the road, he said. The board unanimously passed the motion, which was followed by some applause.
"I thank you all for considering my father because he did work tirelessly for the citizens of this county," Reginald Moore said.
• The board discussed litter in the community. It designated Moore to speak with city officials in hopes of combining forces to stop the problem.
• John Wiggers, a planner for North Central Planning and Development District, spoke about grants from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
At its last meeting, the board discussed two potential sites for a possible grant with the department for public recreational trails. District 3 Supervisor Anjuan Brown suggested an educational park in Schlater; District 4’s Eric Mitchell suggested a walking trail in Itta Bena.
Wiggers was able to provide information on a recreational grant and on a land and conservation grant. These separate grants allow for both projects to be pursued. The board unanimously approved applying for both grants.
• Representatives from Wade Inc. took questions from the board involving warranties over tractors. The board expects to purchase a tractor to be used by the road department in the near future.
The supervisors postponed the discussion so that they may review the warranty option further.
• The board was introduced to Lolita Ross, owner of Simply South Disinfecting LLC. The company provides cleaning services to large facilities such as churches, courts and airports. No action was taken.
