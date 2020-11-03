Voters throughout Leflore County will be required to wear masks while casting their ballots during Tuesday’s general election.
Both Leflore County Election Commissioner Preston Ratliff and Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill said masks will be required at voting precincts in compliance with mask mandates for the city of Greenwood and Leflore County.
Should a person walk into a voting precinct without a mask, poll workers will have disposable masks to hand out, Stockstill and Ratliff said.
“They won’t have any excuse not to have a mask,” Stockstill said, adding that the county is “trying to encourage individuals to exercise their right to vote as safely as possible.”
The Taxpayers Channel reported Monday that City Prosecutor Charles Swayze III said by email that he “will prosecute any lawful affidavit filed or citation issued as a result of a violation of any code section, ordinance or statute.”
Since the city’s mask mandate was implemented over the summer, however, only two people have been fined for disregarding it, according to court dockets.
Stockstill and Ratliff both said that those who refuse to wear masks will be encouraged to use the curbside service.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s website says curbside voting is available for those who can’t leave their vehicles, have trouble entering a polling location or have symptoms of COVID-19.
John Pittman Hey of The Taxpayers Channel, who reported Swayze’s emailed statement, said it’s an act of intimidation to potentially prosecute voters for not wearing masks.
Hey said he won’t be voting Tuesday since he has a moral objection to wearing a mask. He said an able-bodied person can’t vote curbside because it’s disruptive to the voting process.
Hey also brought up a statement released last month by Secretary of State Michael Watson that voters should not be denied the right to vote for not wearing masks.
