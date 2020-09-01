A 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week in the Glendale subdivision that led to the hospitalization of two males.
Shackia Stewart, whose address was unknown, was charged Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $500,000.
A 16-year-old male and a 20-year-old female also were arrested Friday and held for investigation. They and Stewart were still behind bars at the Leflore County Jail Monday afternoon, Sheriff Ricky Banks said.
Banks said his department had received a call around 2 p.m. Friday saying shots had been fired on Glendale Circle.
At the scene deputies came across two boys who had been shot — a 15-year-old who was struck in the lower right leg and a 16-year-old who was hit in the upper chest.
Both were taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Banks said the one who was shot in the leg was later released and the other was transported to a hospital in Jackson. As of Monday, he remained hospitalized, the sheriff said.
Donald Arnold, who lives behind the Glendale subdivision along Meadowbrook Road, said the front of his house faces a large soybean field that a member of his family owns.
Arnold said that he and a friend had a picnic Friday afternoon when they saw three people run across the road in front of his house and heard shooting. Arnold said he and his friend then saw the three people turn toward the soybean field.
Arnold said the gun being fired was an AK-47.
“It was scary, right here, this close. From where I was sitting” — a distance that Arnold estimated at about 300 yards away — “and I know that an AK-47, it’ll spray bullets,” he said.
He added that he had heard from a friend of his who’s close with the sheriff that the individuals Arnold and his friend saw running through the soybean field were connected with the Glendale shooting.
Banks said that the motivation for the shooting, as well as the gun or guns used and other details surrounding the incident, are still being investigated.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.