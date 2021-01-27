Mississippi Valley State University’s Mass Transit has received an almost $40,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The $39,617 grant was part of $2.8 million to fund multimodal transportation projects throughout north Mississippi, MDOT announced in a statement.
Sonji Foster, director of the Mass Transit project, said the MDOT grant will be used to purchase vehicles as well as pay for insurance.
Foster said there are 29 vehicles in the Mass Transit program, ranging in size from six-seat passenger vans to 40-seat buses.
The service, which provides transportation for residents, operates throughout Leflore County as well as surrounding counties, such as Carroll, Holmes, Grenada, Sunflower and Washington.
MDOT Commissioner and Chairman Tom King said in his department’s statement that “MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates” and that “each mode of transportation is vital in its own way.”
