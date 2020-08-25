No charges will be filed against a Leflore County man because, according to authorities, he acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed a Carroll County adversary over the weekend.
Roy Maddox, 30, who lived in a house off County Road 301 in the Teoc area with his wife and mother, died from multiple stab wounds Saturday night.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, Maddox had gotten into an argument with the Leflore County man after Maddox saw the man returning from a date with Maddox’s mother.
Deputies were already on their way to the area after receiving a call at around 10 p.m. that Maddox was firing shots into the air due to a dispute with some teenagers down the road from his home, according to Walker.
While stopped at the intersection of County Roads 41 and 301, deputies reported they heard shots fired from Maddox’s residence. Shortly afterward, deputies saw a vehicle traveling away from the gunfire toward them.
Emerging out of the vehicle was a bloody man who was later identified as the person who stabbed Maddox, Walker said. Some of the tires on the vehicle had been blown out by gunshots, allegedly fired by Maddox’s wife.
Another vehicle approached, driven by the wife, whose first name the sheriff did not know. In the front passenger seat of that vehicle was Maddox, who had been stabbed several times.
Deputies unsuccessfully began life-saving procedures on him while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles pronounced Maddox dead at the scene.
Walker said that he anticipated no charges will be filed in Maddox’s death or for the shots fired at the Leflore County man’s vehicle.
