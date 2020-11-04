Mississippi Valley State University has 5% fewer students enrolled this fall semester than it did last fall, according to figures released Monday by the state’s Institutions of Higher Learning.
MVSU’s current enrollment is 2,032 students, which is 115 fewer than last year’s fall count of 2,147. The university’s fall enrollment has dropped 17% since the fall of 2016, when 2,455 students were enrolled.
Enrollment across the board at Mississippi’s eight public universities has declined only 1% since the fall of 2019 — from 77,894 to 77,154.
Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., commissioner of higher education, said the year has been filled with “innumerable challenges” from the pandemic. “The fact that enrollment remains steady despite these challenges is a testament to the perseverance of our students and the dedication and flexibility of our faculty and staff," he said in a statement.
Some locations’ numbers even increased. The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s enrollment rose 5.5% over last year, and Mississippi State University’s total was up 3.4%.
Delta State University’s student population declined by 20% from last fall, before the coronavirus pandemic. The public university, located in Cleveland, had 3,761 students last fall. In fall 2020, 2,999 students were enrolled there.
