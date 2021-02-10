The new head of Delta Council’s efforts to lure companies to the region says Mississippi has multiple strengths for which companies are looking.
“The business case in Mississippi is very, very strong,” Jerry Chavez told the Greenwood Rotary Club Tuesday.
Chavez came on board in November as development director for the organization that represents 18 Delta and part-Delta counties in the northwest part of the state. He has spent 25 years in economic development, most recently in Marshall County, Indiana, a community of 50,000 people near South Bend. He said his efforts to entice companies to relocate or expand in the small markets where he has worked have produced more than $2 billion in capital expenditures.
“My specialty is working deals, putting deals together,” Chavez said.
“We’re really proud and excited to have Jerry on board,” said Waid Litton, the president and CEO of Wade Inc., who introduced Chavez to the Greenwood civic club. Litton is chairman of Delta Council’s Development Committee.
Chavez plans to begin making calls on business prospects in March. He expects to target the Midwest, especially Illinois, and possibly extend his recruiting efforts into Canada.
Among the Delta’s assets he said he can sell are: workforce development programs that are already in place, a distribution infrastructure, and lower-cost utilities, real estate and taxes. He cited the 2020 state-by-state rankings of Area Development magazine, which said Mississippi is the 11th-best state for doing business and the seventh-best for the overall cost of doing business.
“That’s our message as we go to talk to these individuals — as we go to hunt, if you will,” he said.
Building on Delta Strong, the 4-year-old branding and marketing effort of Delta Council, Chavez said his objective would be to “get companies to realize that they can be profitable by locating here.”
He said in the short time he has been in the Delta, he has been impressed by its willingness to embrace a regional approach to economic development.
“Everybody’s willing to engage. ... You have an army of people with resources and influence, if you will, that allows you to do economic development in a major, major way.”
