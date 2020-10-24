Floyd Melton III, a 48-year-old Greenwood attorney and Eagle Scout, has received the Silver Beaver Award for exceptional service, which is the highest honor a Boy Scouts of America council can bestow upon a volunteer.
The award was presented on Zoom Thursday night by the Memphis-based Chickasaw Council, which includes Leflore County in its territory.
Melton, whose four decades of involvement with the Scouting program began when he was a Cub Scout, was beaming Friday about the opportunities Scouting presents to youth and also feeling pleased by the compliments he has been receiving.
To him, these reflect the importance of Scouting, which he said teaches lifelong values that assist not only those who have been involved in Scouting but others.
The principles are written in the Scout oath, with which Scouts promise to adhere to the Scout law. The 12-point law directs them to live honestly and bravely while always considering the needs of others.
“When you base things on those fundamentals — those are the basic, good things in life –- well, they all turn out well,” he said.
Melton said he was a Scout in Troop 200, now known as Troop 4200. Although he occasionally volunteered in Scouting events when he was in college, he didn’t become heavily involved as an adult until the year 2000, when he became the Scoutmaster of his boyhood troop. That position later was filled by Scoutmasters Gordy Ditto, Johnny Waldrop, Kirk Helton and Dennis Waldo, who is the current Scoutmaster.
Since 2006, Melton has served on the Malmaison District Committee. After his son, Floyd IV, became a Tiger Cub, and Melton assumed the role of district committee chairman.
His son is now an Eagle Scout, and Melton remains as the committee’s chairman. He has been involved in many camporees and Pinewood Derbys, and he has served on the council’s executive board.
Troop 4200 currently has about 120 Scouts and Cub Scouts, who meet at First Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. The pack and troop are led by more than a dozen regular volunteers, among others.
They are needed, Melton said.
“It’s all the leaders. It takes everybody to make a big troop work,” he explained. They provide “multiple knowledge levels and different personalities,” and these are assets for the Scouts and Cub Scouts.
More volunteers are welcome. “You really like to have every father and mother,” Melton said.
About the Zoom ceremony, Melton said he would have preferred to have participated in person so he could have mingled with those on hand, including others who received important awards. But “I liked it better than I thought I would like it,” he said. And circumstances did not allow an in-person gathering.
“It was nice to have friends and family joining us on Zoom,” he said, noting that many would not have been able to attend in person. And, he noted, “Every change is an opportunity. It’s just a matter of what you make of it.”
