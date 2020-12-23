Leflore County’s unemployment rate fell below double digits in November for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic’s job-killing impact hit in the spring.
Last month’s jobless rate was 9.2%, according to figures released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. That was lower than the revised October rate of 10.4%, but still significantly higher than a year ago, when the jobless rate stood at 6.8%
There were 230 more people without jobs last month in Leflore County than in November 2019.
Statewide, the jobless rate in November was 6%, down from the October rate of 7% but higher than the November 2018 rate of 5.1%.
The number of Mississippians without jobs fell by 13,500. There were 76,500 unemployed adults in November, compared to 90,000 in October and 65,900 in November 2019.
The national jobless rate in November was 6.4%.
Seventy-five of Mississippi’s 82 counties had unemployment rates below 10% last month, eight more than in October.
Rankin County had the state’s lowest rate at 3.7%, while Jefferson County had the highest at 16.4%.
Leflore County had the 72nd best unemployment rate, two spots worse than the month before.
The November rates and rankings for other nearby counties were:
• Grenada, 5.5%, 21st (tie).
• Carroll, 6.3%, 37th (tie).
• Montgomery, 6.4%, 40th (tie).
• Tallahatchie, 6.9%, 50th (tie).
• Sunflower, 9.6%, 75th (tie).
• Holmes, 11.9%, 78th.
• Humphreys, 12.2%, 80th.
