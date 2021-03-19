Runners are preparing to take their starting positions for the 2021 Viking Half Marathon & 5K, set for Saturday.
The event, put on by the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, offers two race options — a half marathon at 13.1 miles and a 5K at 3.1 miles.
And when Beth Stevens, executive director of the chamber, was asked if she was ready for the races, she simply said: “Of course.”
“This is not our first rodeo,” she laughed. “We’ve done this a few times. And we have a very thorough checklist with the race company. They are great at what they do, and we are ready to go.”
Both races will also start earlier than in previous years — 7 a.m. for the half marathon and 7:30 a.m. for the 5K.
As of Thursday evening, 234 people had registered, and Stevens predicted that number would reach 250 before start time. Last year, 246 participated; in the past the number has typically been between 350 and 400.
Still, Stevens said again there will be a good mix of local runners and out-of-town participants.
“We got a lot of people who are returning runners to this run, and they love it every year. They are looking forward to getting out and participating,” she said.
Phil Min, a retired teacher and instructional designer from Gardendale, Alabama, will be running in the half marathon for the third time.
Min, 65, could not participate last year because the race was rescheduled from its usual spring date to October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he is looking forward to running on the terrain.
“It’s a great course,” he said. “It’s flat, and it’s fast. And not that many turns, and it’s flat. So not much elevation; no big hills to climb.”
The runners will start and end their journey in downtown Greenwood but will travel throughout the area taking in the sights of the Mississippi Delta. They will line up on Market Street in front of the Leflore County Courthouse and run east to Lamar Street.
The health and safety guidelines required last year to protect people against the coronavirus will be in place again. Min said he thinks this will help all involved.
“I think it’ll be very safe,” he said.
The start points will be spaced for social distancing, with participants being asked to maintain a 6-foot distance at all times.
Participants will have to bring their own water bottles, because no cups will be provided at the stops. Each stop will have hand sanitizing stations with volunteers on deck to sanitize the water coolers.
All volunteers will be wearing face masks, and participants are encouraged to do the same at the start and finish areas.
Min said the friendly atmosphere makes the event enjoyable.
“A lot of friendly people on the course. The volunteers are great, and it’s well organized,” he said.
The packet pickup will move back to The Alluvian Friday.
There will be an awards tent, where race winners can retrieve their prizes. All of those who complete the half marathon will receive finisher medals. However, there will be no awards ceremony or live entertainment.
Larry’s Fish House, By the Bridge Bistro and Domino’s pizza will provide food.
“It’s got some of the best food of any race I’ve ever run in at the end — the fried catfish in the local restaurant,” Min said. “It’s just a great event.”
