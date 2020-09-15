The Black Lives Matter Greenwood vigil that was set for Saturday was postponed due to weather.
No new date has been set.
The event was to be held at the downtown pavilion off Johnson Street.
“At the time of our event, there is an 80-90% chance of thunderstorms in our area. Due to COVID-19, we would like to ensure that there will be space to adequately social distance and remain safe,” the organization said Saturday on Facebook. “Considering those factors, we are canceling the prayer vigil today and will look for a better opportunity to host the event at a later time hopefully at an indoor location.”
Robert Wilson Jr., activist and organizer of the event, said even though it had to be postponed, he does not want it to dilute the values the group is promoting.
“Please do not mistake the cancellation of this event as BLM Greenwood not caring about the ongoing situation of gun violence in our city,” Wilson said. “We would just prefer not to be negative contributors to the health pandemic affecting our community while hosting such an event during inclement weather in a space that does not allow adequate social distancing during the rain.”
The organization posts updates and happenings at www.facebook.com/blmgwd.
