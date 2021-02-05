Another affordable housing complex near downtown Greenwood could be the solution for preserving a historic building while providing another source of market-rate housing for low-income residents.
However, plans for a new complex, which would be located in an old Greenwood Utilities building between Cotton and Fulton streets, are still in the negotiation stage, said Oxford-based developer Clarence Chapman, who is behind the idea and has offered to buy the building from the city.
In a special called meeting Thursday, the City Council voted 4-0 to allow Chapman to present his idea to the city’s zoning and historic preservation commissions.
Council members Johnny Jennings, David Jordan and Carl Palmer were absent from the meeting.
The building being considered, known as the Wright building, is at the corner of Cotton and West Johnson streets and next to Greenwood Utilities’ office off Fulton Street.
The building once housed one of Greenwood Utilities’ first generating stations, but it has been out of use for more than 10 years, said Brian Finnegan, CEO of Greenwood Utilities.
The original handwritten deed for the building was from 1902 from C.E. Wright to Greenwood Light and Water Company, the precursor to Greenwood Utilities, said City Attorney Don Brock, who worked with Tom Flanagan, attorney for Greenwood Utilities, on the building’s title research.
Demolishing or repairing the dilapidated building would cost more than $1 million, according to Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
The mayor said she found Chapman’s proposal a win-win as the historic building would be preserved while another quality housing complex would be developed.
“We definitely need better housing in Greenwood,” Ward 4’s Charles McCoy said at Thursday’s meeting.
Chapman said his plan would be to build “40 to 50 market-rate apartments” for low-income residents.
“We think the building can be saved and repurposed for quality housing,” he said.
Chapman developed Williamsburg Estates, located just outside Greenwood on U.S. 82, which opened in 2005.
He is also working on Henderson & Baird Lofts, a planned 25-unit apartment complex that will be located in a now-vacant warehouse on George Street. Construction has yet to begin for the that project, as the building is being cleaned out.
Before any developments can be made for an apartment complex in the old Greenwood Utilities building, Chapman must get approval from the city’s zoning and historic preservation commissions.
He said the building, classified as low-density, would need to be rezoned into a high-density or multi-family area zone in order for him to get funding. Then he would have to show his plans to the historic preservation commission.
He said securing funding for the project could take about six months.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.