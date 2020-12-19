Santa Claus may deliver his toys in a big red sleigh, but Denetrice Gray and her daughter, Tia, deliver theirs in big white trucks.
In preparation for a Sunday toy distribution through Tia Gray’s charity, January Love, the first of many trucks full of toys pulled into Greenwood on Friday dropping off gifts to give to local families in need this holiday season.
Tia Gray, who lives in Atlanta, is a model and actress who has been featured in several commercial and print advertising spots and also served as a stunt double for Zoe Saldana’s character, Gamora, in the film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
“I am hoping that as many children as possible can come out and we can put a smile on all of their faces,” she said.
The distribution was originally scheduled to be held at Tasty Sipz, her mother’s restaurant on Main Street. It had to be moved because there were so many toys collected that Denetrice Gray needed a larger location. The distribution is now set for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Greenwood High School gymnasium.
Those in need wishing to receive gifts must bring their children and follow proper Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing. No registration is required.
“If your child is in need, you are able to come and pick up toys,” Denetrice Gray said
Many organizations and individuals pitched in to help with the charitable event, she said. These include the Greenwood-Itta Bena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Troy Brown Jr. and the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, La’Junius catering and Dr. Pamela Gary with Central Mississippi Inc., a Winona-based nonprofit that assists low-income families.
Gary said she was glad to help with this cause and added that it aligns with the values of Central Mississippi Inc. “This is what we do all day, every day. We try to help.”
As 2020 comes to a close, Denetrice Gray said it has been particularly special to see such a flood of love and generosity.
“It’s great,” she said. “The community has been hit so hard, and so many have lost so much. So it’s been great seeing this outpouring of support for the children.”
