Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams, who’s now out of quarantine after having been sick with COVID-19 last month, expressed her frustration to the City Council Tuesday about litter along U.S. 82.
“I’m seeing this everywhere now. I don’t understand how people can’t have pride in their community, their city,” McAdams said. “I’m very concerned about what is happening in the city of Greenwood in the way of litter and trash. It is not really fair that we have to use our workers.”
One way litter could be stopped is if enough people are given citations if they’re caught, McAdams suggested. She said Police Chief Terrence Craft has started telling officers to be more vigilant in spotting and deterring litterers.
Susan Bailey, director of Public Works, said often the litter that ends up on the ditches along the highway comes from the parking lots of convenience stores.
Council President Ronnie Stevenson said he’s spoken with Leflore County Board of Supervisors President Reginald Moore, who has been told that litter is problematic not just in Greenwood but throughout the county.
According to Stevenson, Moore would like to run advertisements and billboards getting people to change their behavior regarding litter.
Moore is scheduled to speak with the council during its next meeting, Feb. 16, about the issue.
In other business:
• McAdams said she has a conference call scheduled with C Spire officials Wednesday regarding the company installing fiber optic cables in the city to provide TV and internet services. The mayor said she would provide more details following the conference call.
• The council approved the appointment of four municipal employees to work the Municipal Veterans Treatment Court.
Last year the city received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to enhance the operations of its intervention court or implement a new veterans treatment court.
The city chose to establish a Greenwood Municipal Veterans Intervention Court, according to a resolution, and Carlos Palmer will serve as the judge. He will receive a salary of $30,000, which will be funded through the grant, according to the resolution.
The other staff members of the veterans treatment court are Ouida Martin, the court coordinator, who will have a salary of $18,000; Charles Swayze, the prosecutor, who will be paid $10,000; and K. Elizabeth Davis, the public defender, who will be paid $10,000.
• McAdams thanked city leaders and others who prayed for her when she was sick with COVID-19 as well as for her younger sister, Hilda Harrington, who died from COVID-19 complications last month.
McAdams said she’s now asking prayers for Bettie Ray, her assistant, who has been sick with COVID-19 for 13 days.
