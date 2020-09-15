The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday to approve the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District’s 2020-2021 budget.
The budget, which was approved by the school board in August, included a property tax increase of between 2% and 3%.
The budget, including all sources of funding, totals about $61.4 million, which is 20% more than the past year’s budget of $51 million. The spending jump, despite a projected $780,000 decrease in state funding, is because of a carryover of unspent federal funds as well as $3.4 million in coronavirus relief funding coming from Washington, school officials have said.
Last year, when the Greenwood and Leflore County school districts merged, the tax rate was equalized countywide.
That resulted in a 19.8% reduction in the tax rate for property in Greenwood but a 22.6% increase outside the city.
District 4 Supervisor Eric Mitchell and District 3’s Anjuan Brown excused themselves from Monday’s vote as they are both employees of the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.