Mississippi Valley State University will hold its annual B.B. King Symposium Saturday, though this year it will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2015, MVSU, its B.B. King Recording Studio and the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center have held the symposium each year to honor the late blues musician, a native of Berclair.
The sixth annual celebration is set to stream at 2 p.m. Saturday on MVSU’s YouTube channel.
With the theme “The Best of the Best,” the virtual symposium will highlight the history of the event and spotlight unforgettable moments and performances from past symposiums.
“This will be a unique virtual experience that you don’t want to miss,” said coordinator Margaret Clark. “The show will feature timeless photos, insightful panel discussions and soulful performances by various artists over the years.”
In addition, the video will include snippets of videos about B.B. King and the blues genre, oral histories, panel discussions and jam sessions performed at MVSU and the historic Club Ebony.
“We’re hopeful that this year’s virtual showcase will entice the community and blues lovers from across the globe to support this annual event and join us, in person, for future symposiums,” said Clark.
Since King’s death in 2015, MVSU has honored his legacy through the symposium.
The annual event was designed to preserve his legacy through an annual blues education experience that gathers influential musicians, writers, visual artists, and ethnographers to discuss the evolution of the blues and its importance to American music history.
Since then, the symposium has raised awareness of the influence of blues on jazz, the “chitlin circuit,” Native Americans and African suffering songs and the music of the British Invasion.
In addition to MVSU, the B.B. King Recording Studio, and the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, this year’s sponsors include the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kathie Stromile Golden and Margaret W. Clark. Advertising was paid in part by a grant from the Greenwood CVB.
To learn more about the event, visit www.mvsu.edu.
For questions or more information, contact Clark by phone at 254-3875 or by e-mail at mwclark@mvsu.edu.
