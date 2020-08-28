The annual 300 Oaks Road Race is still a go for next month.
The race, which is celebrating its 40th year, will be held Sept. 19 and will take into consideration new public safety procedures to protect people against COVID-19.
All registration must be done online prior to midnight Sept. 17. There will be no registration the day of the event.
Packet pickup will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce and beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the registration tent near the finish line.
The race is sponsored by the chamber.
“I’m just looking forward to having the event,” said Beth Stevens, executive director of the chamber. “We’ve gone almost three-quarters of a year, and we really haven’t gotten to do a whole lot.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain safety protocols have been added to this year’s race. All participants will be required to maintain 6 feet of social distance, especially at the start area. Participants are also discouraged from walking or running in groups.
Water coolers, which will be provided at the start area, the finish line and mile markers 1, 3 and 5, will not have cups provided, so participants are advised to bring their own water bottles.
Participants must also sanitize their hands before filling their bottles at the coolers.
Racers are encouraged to wear face coverings prior to and directly after the race. All volunteers will wear face coverings and gloves.
The event will include all four races — the 10K run, 5K run, 5K walk and 1-mile fun run — but to limit crowd size, there will be no awards ceremony.
Those who have earned awards will be able to pick them up as each race concludes. Awards not picked up will be mailed to participants who place.
This race comes almost a month after the chamber’s Bikes, Blues and Bayous ride, which received praise from many of its participants.
“We did the big bike ride, so now that we have that event behind us and we kind of know what we’re facing, it has made it easier to transition into some of these other events because some of the same protocols can apply to this event,” Stevens said.
Many bicyclists applauded the chamber and said they should be used as a model for how to manage an event during the pandemic.
“I’m glad that we’re pushing forward with this,” Stevens said. “Just like with the bike ride, people are ready to get out.”
Team registration forms, and more information on the race, can be found at www.300oaks.com.
