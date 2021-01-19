Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams and her younger sister have both contracted COVID-19, the mayor said Tuesday.
McAdams, 74, said she went to the emergency room of Greenwood Leflore Hospital because she was feeling unwell, and later she tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor suspects that she contracted the novel coronavirus from her sister, Hilda Harrington, 63, who lives with her and tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.
Harrington has Down syndrome, and McAdams often takes care of her when she’s off work.
McAdams said she’s unsure how her sister contracted COVID-19 since Harrington stays home most of the time except for outings to the grocery store, where she has worn masks. The only visitors Harrington receives are the caregivers who come in during the day, McAdams said.
The mayor said she feels OK, is quarantining at home and is expected to do so for the next 12 to 14 days.
Harrington has been hospitalized since testing positive for the virus. For the past three days, she has been on a ventilator and was expected to be taken off of life support Tuesday evening, McAdams said.
“The hospital is taking great care of her,” McAdams said.
The mayor said nurses often provide two or more updates about Harrington each day and also help McAdams FaceTime with her sister.
The mayor also said that her sister is very well-known in the community. “I can’t tell you how many emails and texts we’ve been getting, prayers and concerns for her,” McAdams said. “She’s been here for a long time.”
McAdams, who has qualified to run a fourth term as mayor, stressed that residents need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.