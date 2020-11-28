Mississippi Valley State University will receive $2,000 annually in order to fund scholarships for deserving students.
The Mississippi Lottery Corp., in partnership with the International Game Technology, the lottery corporation’s gaming and instant ticket printing vendor, announced on Wednesday that it would give $10,000 each year to be split among five historically Black colleges and universities in Mississippi.
The five HBCUs, which will each receive $2,000 a year to fund scholarships, are MVSU, Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College, according to a press release from the Mississippi Lottery Corp. and International Gaming Technology (IGT).
The Mississippi Legislature approved a statewide lottery system in 2018 to raise money for infrastructure, and sales of game tickets began last November.
IGT signed two separate seven-year contracts with the Mississippi Lottery Corp. last year in order to provide lottery terminals, the production of instant tickets and other needed items and services for the state’s lottery.
Each of the five HBCUs will receive money from the Mississippi Lottery Corp. and IGT for the duration of IGT’s contracts with the Mississippi Lottery Corp.
“Since the first day of sales on November 25, 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation has exceeded all sales expectations and revenue return to the State of Mississippi,” Tom Shaheen, president of the Mississippi Lottery Corp., said in a statement. “This could not have happened without the knowledge, expertise and experience of IGT. We are very proud to have a partner also willing to give back to Mississippi in the form of contributions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”
