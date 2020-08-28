A man in his 70s has become the 75th person to die of COVID-19 in Leflore County.
The victim died Wednesday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. He suffered from multiple underlying health problems, she said.
The death was one of 14 statewide reported Friday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim was Black. African Americans have accounted for 61, or 81%, of Leflore County’s deaths from the virus. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans, which makes them more susceptible to bad outcomes if they contract the disease.
Meanwhile, Leflore County has fallen out of the list of the state’s most infected counties.
A week ago, the county soared to the top after posting a one-day spike of 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. That spike has now cycled out of the rankings compiled by the Harvard Global Health Institute, which looks at a rolling seven-day average.
For the week ending Wednesday, Leflore County is listed as No. 22 out of 82 counties, averaging 3.29 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to the Harvard researchers. That’s still above the state’s average of 2.67 but nothing like the fourfold gap recorded in previous days.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.
As of Friday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating 11 patients with the virus, Hemphill said. Three were on ventilators to help them breathe.
