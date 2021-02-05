The trial for a former Franciscan friar accused of sexually molesting students in the 1990s at Greenwood’s St. Francis of Assisi School has been postponed until April.
Paul West was scheduled to face trial last month. His case was continued for a mental evaluation, according to dockets published on the website of the District Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Circuit.
West was indicted by a Leflore County grand jury in August on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
This is the second time the case has been continued since he pleaded innocent during an arraignment court hearing in September. The first order of continuance was filed in Leflore County Circuit Court by West’s court-appointed defense attorney, Wallie Stuckey.
In November, Stuckey said he filed the order because he had not received all the discovery information from the state.
Discovery, which is the process of exchanging information between the law representatives about the witnesses and evidence that will be presented to the jury, allows both sides to know what evidence may be presented at the trial before it starts.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting.
The two filed indictments accuse West of sexually abusing cousins Joshua and La Jarvis Love when they were students at the Catholic elementary school.
West worked both as a teacher and then later as a principal there. The abuse allegedly occurred both on school grounds and on the school’s out-of-state trips.
West has also been accused of, but not charged with, abusing Joshua Love’s younger brother, Raphael Love, who is currently serving two life sentences in a Tennessee prison for a double homicide he committed as a juvenile.
In addition, West is facing a charge in Wisconsin of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.