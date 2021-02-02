Andrew McQueen remembers when segregation was still visible and legal in Greenwood when he was growing up.
He could not go downtown, and the bus station and water fountains were segregated by race, he recalled.
He recalled being on the sidelines watching civil rights heroes who made history in Greenwood. These included Stokely Carmichael, who made his 1966 “Black Power” speech at Broad Street Park, and the Rev. Nathaniel Machesky of the St. Francis Mission, one of three clergy members who launched an economic boycott in order to spur change for Black members in the community.
So, last year, when William Thurman of Chicago called McQueen to inform him of his induction into the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame, a part of the National Civil Rights Library, McQueen was surprised but humbled.
“I wasn’t on the battlefield,” McQueen, 71, recalled telling Thurman. “I was not a foot soldier, and I’m not going to sit here and say I was.”
“‘Yeah, you’ve been there, and you’ve been through it, and you’re still there,’” McQueen recalled Thurman telling him, referring to the fact that McQueen has made a solid life for himself and his family in Leflore County.
McQueen said he was chosen for the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame because he had taken advantage of opportunities that would not have been available for Black people if it hadn’t been for civil rights activists.
McQueen has served as director of the Leflore County Civic Center since April 2002 after working as assistant director beginning in 1990. He also was the second Black constable for the county’s Southern District, a job he has held for 20 years.
He serves on boards for the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Mississippi State Extension Service and the Greenwood Community and Recreation Center.
McQueen attended St. Francis Elementary School and Threadgill High School and then studied at Coahoma Community College before transferring to Jackson State University, where he graduated with a degree in social science.
He worked as a production manager for WABG-TV when it was still based in Greenwood and as an installer and repairman for South Central Bell, now BellSouth.
He said he worked hard to set an example for his three sons and one daughter.
Thurman said he decided to induct McQueen into the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame because of McQueen’s contributions to the community.
“A lot of times, people do the work, and they don’t beat their own drums,” Thurman said. “It’s always about the observation of the people on the outside observing what they make.”
At the end of this month, Thurman will come to Greenwood to present McQueen with a gold blazer and a plaque to commemorate his honor.
Other Leflore County residents who have been inducted into the National Civil Rights Hall of Fame are:
• June Johnson, who died in 2007. Johnson participated in Greenwood’s civil rights movements as a high school student, later worked as a paralegal at North Mississippi Rural Legal Services in Greenwood and then worked in the Washington, D.C., Office of Paternity and Child Support Enforcement and later as a home hospital teacher.
• Former Leflore County District 2 Supervisor Robert Moore, who died in 2018. He represented his district for 27 years and worked as the director of Mississippi Valley State University’s University Center for Economic Development for many years.
• Dr. Charles Austin Thurman, Thurman’s cousin. Dr. Thurman, a graduate of Threadgill High School, later entered Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester, New York, and later was dean of African American studies at Colgate. Thurman was also a civil rights activist in Rochester.
• Former Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion S. Barry Jr., who died in 2014. Barry was born in Itta Bena and later became involved in the civil rights movement in Nashville, Tennessee, to challenge the city’s racial segregation.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.