A weather delay has pushed back filming of the television show “Women of the Movement” in downtown Greenwood.
Several road closures are expected when production resumes Wednesday.
It was moved back a day because of Tuesday’s wind and rainfall.
Wednesday’s altered traffic routes include:
• Market Street, from McLemore Street to Walthall Street
• Howard Street, from Church Street to Johnson Street
• River Road, from Lee Street to Chambers Street
• River Road Extended
• Avenue N near the city swimming pool
Danielle Morgan, executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau and a local liaison to the Mississippi Film Office, said the filming will be conducted all day throughout the city with the crew “moving around all day from scene to scene.”
“Women of the Movement,” an ABC six-episode series, will tell the stories of Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose murder in 1955 while visiting Money at the age of 14 is often credited with spurring the civil rights movement.
Till, who was from Chicago, was tortured and killed after whistling at a white woman. The two white men who killed him were acquitted by an all-white jury but later admitted to the crime in a magazine interview.
Filming for the show has been going on in Greenwood, Leflore County and the surrounding areas since the start of the year and is expected to end in early April.
