Even as its infection rate continues to fall, Carroll County has recorded its 18th death from COVID-19.
The death was one of 28 reported Monday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Twenty-five of the deaths, including the one in Carroll County, occurred between Nov. 12 and Dec. 20 and the cause was later attributed to the coronavirus by coroners’ death certificate reports.
The Carroll County victim was white, but no other information was immediately available about the person. The county’s deaths have been equally split racially.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Carroll County, which had been at or near the top for much of November, is now well below the state average.
For the week ending Thursday, Carroll County averaged 4.45 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That was the fourth lowest in Mississippi.
By comparison, the state average was 7.08 and the rate in Leflore County was 6.29. All 82 of Mississippi’s counties are in Brown’s highest risk, or red, category.
The Department of Health also has amended the number of COVID-19 deaths for Leflore County. After reporting last week that the number had risen to 99, the state is now showing the total to be 98.
