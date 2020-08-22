The city of Greenwood won’t be increasing its tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year after all if the City Council agrees.
On Friday, the city released the final draft of its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The proposed budget includes projected revenue of $13.2 million, of which 37%, or almost $4.9 million, would be financed through property taxes.
The tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year would be the same as the current fiscal year at 52.26 mills, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said Friday.
“No taxes will be increased for a homeowner that lives within the city limits of Greenwood,” the mayor emphasized.
A higher tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year was discussed in a budget work session the City Council had Wednesday.
The nearly 9% hike, though, was just a preliminary calculation, since not all the budget figures had been inputted at that time, McAdams said.
Since Wednesday’s budget work session, the city has arrived at a proposed budget that does not include a higher tax rate.
A public hearing about the proposed budget and tax levies will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at City Hall. The council will meet before the hearing.
After the hearing, the council will hold a vote on whether to adopt the proposed bud
get.
