Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend.
Thirty-two-year-old Tolando Young escaped from the Vaiden correctional facility around 1:30 p.m. Saturday while he was outside for recreation, Brandon Smith, the warden, said.
Young climbed four fences — three 14-foot-tall fences that had razor wire on top as well as an 8-foot tall fence, Smith said.
“We do know he was cut by the razor wire,” said Smith, explaining that authorities found blood on the clothes Young had escaped in but later removed.
A team of Carroll and Montgomery county deputies as well as agents from the Mississippi Department of Corrections and Mississippi Highway Patrol spent time looking for Young from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon to no avail, Smith said.
A helicopter from the Mississippi Highway Patrol was also used for the search Saturday night.
Young was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in Vaiden wearing green coveralls.
Smith said it’s believed that Young is trying to see his family in Kilmichael, a small town in Montgomery County.
Young is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has a beard.
He was brought into the correctional facility Friday afternoon by a Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer after Young violated his probation, Smith said. His original offense was grand larceny.
Authorities don’t believe Young is dangerous, Smith said.
Those who have information may call their local sheriff’s department or the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.
