Itta Bena Mayor J.D. Brasel will not seek another term, and two candidates have announced plans to run for the post.
Patricia Young, a day care center owner who spoke out about problems with the city’s electrical service, has submitted qualifying papers to run. Ward 4 Alderman Reginald Freeman said Tuesday that he also plans to enter the race.
Brasel served as mayor from 2001 to 2005, later served on the Board of Aldermen and was elected mayor again in 2017.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Johnnie Riley and Ward 3’s Darrick Hart said Tuesday that they also plan to run again for their positions.
Alderwoman-at-large Mildred Miller said she would not seek another term.
Jo Ann Purnell, who represents Ward 2, said she is unsure about whether she will run again.
The deadline to qualify is Feb. 5, and the general election will be held June 8. Because candidates in Itta Bena run as independents, there is no primary.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Young was the only person who had submitted papers to run for mayor or the board, according to Itta Bena City Hall.
Meanwhile this week, the board unanimously approved Clover Lacy Jr. as a new election commissioner for the city.
