Greenwood Suddenlink customers should receive their four dropped local channels back sometime Thursday evening after Suddenlink and Cox Media Group reached an agreement on fees paid to Cox, according to Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
The mayor said that she had received a text message Thursday from Brad Ayers, a government affairs official with Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, informing her that a deal had been reached between Suddenlink and Cox, meaning Suddenlink will add channels owned by Cox back to its cable lineup.
For Suddenlink customers in the Greenville-Greenwood market, this means they’ll finally have access again to the local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC channels. An NBC affiliate out of Jackson remained available.
McAdams said she was not told by Ayers what time Thursday the four dropped channels would be back on the air.
Beginning Jan. 8, Suddenlink cable customers in several markets lost access to channels owned by Cox after the two companies failed to reach a deal.
McAdams said she also did not get an answer from Ayers about whether local Suddenlink customers could receive credit after having paid their bills for channels they could not access.
