As Thanksgiving trots near, many envision turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, but others look forward to a different kind of spread — rows of clothes, shoes and gifts during the annual Black Friday sales.
This year has presented many challenges to traditional shopping because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Goldberg, owner of Conerly’s, has been busy preparing for the year’s biggest shopping day.
“Sales have been off because we had to miss bigger shopping days like Easter, Mother’s Day and graduations,” Goldberg said. “This year has been different.”
To adapt to these changes, he said, he had to offer different incentives to his employees and even extend the annual sale. “We actually started our ‘Black Friday’ sale on Tuesday, and we’re going through to the weekend as opposed to a one- or two-day sale,” Goldberg said.
Other businesses also are offering specials for the holiday season, including Turnrow Book Co.
Shelby Gorman, a manager at the bookstore, said customers have stuck to safe shopping methods and complied with laws designed to protect against the virus. “Thankfully, people are being very mindful,” she said.
She also said the influx of customers during the Holiday Open House the previous weekend helped bring some sales to the store. “We are hopeful for something similar to that this Friday,” she said.
Large chain retailers have also had to alter their traditional Black Friday sales events.
Both Walmart and J.C. Penney, which have opened late Thanksgiving night in the past, will instead open at 5 a.m. on Friday and also offer online deals for delivery.
“Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for — the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands — hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement last month.
