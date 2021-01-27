Leflore County has posted its 110th death from COVID-19.
The individual is believed to be a woman in her 80s who died Sunday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The patient had multiple underlying health problems, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
The death was one of 75 reported statewide Tuesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The total number of deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 is now 5,852.
So far, 82, or 75%, of those in Leflore County who have died have been Black, 27 have been white and one is listed as “other.” The breakdown mirrors the racial percentage for the overall population.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Leflore County is once again higher than the state average.
For the week ending Saturday, the county averaged 6.03 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks 37th out of Mississippi’s 82 counties. The state average is 5.83.
By comparison, Carroll County’s rate is 3.59, the eighth-lowest rate in Mississippi.
As of Tuesday morning, the Greenwood hospital was treating just three patients with COVID-19, according to Hemphill. That’s its lowest census of patients with the disease in more than three months. None of the patients was on a ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.