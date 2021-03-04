Although Mississippi’s nearly statewide mask mandate has been lifted, Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams is reminding residents that the city’s mandate is still in full effect.
Under the city mandate, which was passed by council members in early July with no expiration date, each resident is required to wear a mask or other facial covering at most businesses and in other indoor public places.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that he would lift the state’s mandate and some COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses, replacing those with recommendations to continue to follow CDC health guidelines.
Greenwood City Council President Ronnie Stevenson said Wednesday that at the council’s next meeting, scheduled for March 16, members would vote on a resolution implementing a new mask mandate with an end date sometime in mid-April, when they would reassess whether the requirement is still needed.
For now, Stevenson said, Greenwood’s mask requirement is still warranted, to help prevent a surge in cases and deaths from the coronavirus. He said he would keep his eye on areas that have recently rolled back COVID-19-related restrictions, such as Texas, to see how they fare in the coming weeks.
McAdams said she has received calls about the mandate from a mixture of people — some saying it should stay in place and others saying it should be withdrawn.
“I feel like now at this juncture people can take their own health and safety in their own hands and let them determine whether they think they and their families should wear the mask,” she said, “but as long as it’s an ordinance, I’m going to follow the ordinance.”
The mayor added that residents who feel comfortable wearing masks in public can continue to do so should the city’s mandate be lifted later.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and President Joe Biden have warned against lifting COVID-19 restrictions too early.
Fauci and other health experts have said that wearing a facial covering is one of the best ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus — and that any lifting of COVID-19 health measures should be done “prudently and gradually” and only when 75% to 80% of the nation’s population has been vaccinated.
Under Greenwood’s mask mandate, those not in compliance can be issued a citation and fined. The mayor has said in the past, however, that police officers would give masks to those not in compliance rather than issuing citations.
According to Greenwood Municipal Court records, only two people — a Greenwood resident and a person listed with a Memphis address — have actually been fined for disregarding the city’s mask mandate.
Each was ordered to pay $424.25 in fines and court costs.
