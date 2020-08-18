A former Greenwood resident’s rendering of a magnolia flower could be recognized across Mississippi if the state’s flag commission selects one of the two designs that feature it from the nine remaining finalists.
“I’m flattered that they like my flower, for sure, and I wasn’t expecting to be a part of the final design anyway,” said Sue Anna Joe of San Francisco.
Joe graduated from Pillow Academy in 1994 and earned a communications degree with an emphasis in journalism from Mississippi State University. She has lived out of state since 1999 and in San Francisco for eight years. Her most recent job was working as a user interface developer for Zoosk, the online dating website and app.
“I’ve always followed the news in Mississippi since my family still lives there and I visit every year,” Joe said.
She watched the live broadcast on the debate for House Bill 1796, which was passed by both the House and Senate and later signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves. The legislation put into motion the retirement of the state flag with the Confederate battle emblem and required a nine-member commission to design a new flag, with assistance from the public, who will also vote on the selected design in November.
The new state flag cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase “In God We Trust.”
“It was a very exciting time for me,” recalled Joe, who has experience in web and graphic design and was one of thousands of people to submit designs for the new flag. She said it was her civic duty to contribute something to her home state.
Almost 3,000 flag designs were submitted and published on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s website. Joe said her submission, which was unaltered, was one of about 150 proposals that made the first cut by the commissioners.
Joe’s flag design is rife with state symbolism. The magnolia is encircled in a gold-colored ring that has 11 blue circles, which represent the 11 publicly owned, visitor-accessible Native American mound sites in the state.
There are 20 stars to signify Mississippi being the 20th state to be admitted into the Union, and six stripes colored red, white and blue — three on each side of the flag — represent the state’s six major regions. The blue backdrop of the flag represents the Mississippi River, and the flag also includes the state’s motto, “Virtute Et Armis.”
“I did want us to think about the state’s past, present and future for my design,” Joe said. “In terms of the past, I wanted to acknowledge the indigenous people that lived before the Europeans came over,”
Joe’s design for the magnolia came about after she traced the petals from a picture of the flower she found online. She adjusted the flower’s outlines to make it more organic and added a few flourishes to the petals’ surfaces.
Although her flag design did not make the list of nine finalists, Joe said her magnolia design was incorporated into two of them.
Michael Morris, a spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, said by email that the commissioners worked with a designer to incorporate aspects from the designs submitted by the public into the finalist designs.
On Tuesday the commissioners are scheduled to narrow the list to five designs.
Joe said should her magnolia be featured in the approved state flag, she and others whose aspects of design were incorporated will get co-credit.
Joe’s golden circle in her flag design represents the Native American talking circle, which had been used to resolve problems in a respectful and open manner, she said. “That’s the kind of vision that I hope for the state of Mississippi. It’s my hope that we continue to talk to each other in that type of manner.”
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.