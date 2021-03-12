The Life Help Mental Health Center wants first responders to know that they can avail themselves of mental health treatment and other resources offered by Life Help.
Leflore County District 3 Supervisor Anjuan Brown, who had been in talks with Phaedre Cole, the executive director of Life Help, said Thursday that first responders deal with a lot whenever they’re called into an emergency situation.
“A lot of times our first responders, when they come up on the scene of these incidents, we know it can sometimes affect them mentally, whether they realize it or not,” he said during a press conference held at Life Help’s center on Browning Road.
He added that the situations in which first responders answer has only worsened as more lives are lost, whether it be to homicides or the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonathan Grantham, the clinical director at Life Help, said the mental health center has always prided itself on its relationship with first responders and would like to be a resource for them.
“If they need to come to us and reach out so that they can process whatever events that they witnessed, we are here for that. They can also reach out to us if there is a more long-term need,” he said.
Due to the community’s continued surge in gun violence, Grantham said that Life Help has noticed an increase in demand for mental health services.
Life Help gives free assessments and provides a sliding fee scale based on a person’s income, Grantham said.
He also emphasized, however, that Life Help offers its services to anyone, regardless of ability to pay.
Life Help’s 24/7 hotline is 1-866-453-6216.
