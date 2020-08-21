Historically Black colleges and universities are being more represented at this year’s Democratic National Convention, and Mississippi Valley State University is showing its approval.
During the Tuesday night delegate roll call, representatives of each state shared a video about a specific issue vital to that state.
For Mississippi, Dr. Carmen Walters, president of Tougaloo College, discussed the history of the school and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s plan to invest in HBCUs.
Mississippi’s five four-year historically Black schools are MVSU, Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College.
Brittany Davis-Green, director of communications and marketing for MVSU, said that the university appreciates how the convention took time to acknowledge these campuses.
“Historically black colleges and universities continue to play a vital role in higher education, and we’re pleased to see these institutions being recognized and supported on a national platform,” Green said.
She said that she hopes this will bring more positive attention to the schools.
“This representation solidifies what we’ve always known — HBCUs remain an essential component of higher education,” Green said. “We hope the current spotlight will encourage those who may not be familiar with HBCUs and their significance to research the myriad of opportunities these institutions provide and to support their efforts.”
On Wednesday night, vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris said in her speech: “Family is my beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha, our Divine Nine and my HBCU brothers and sisters.”
Harris joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in 1986 at Howard University. MVSU’s Epsilon Pi Chapter of the sorority has been active since 1969.
The “Divine Nine” is a nickname for the National Pan-Hellenic Council, a collaborative association composed of historically Black fraternities and sororities.
In a statement, Dr. Glenda Glover, international president of the sorority, said that although Alpha Kappa Alpha does not endorse political candidates, it still recognizes the significance of Harris becoming the first Black woman to be a major party’s vice presidential nominee.
“This is, indeed, a proud moment for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Divine 9. It is a proud moment for women all over this nation and particularly for Black women,” Glover said. “It is a proud moment for any citizen of this country who believes in the possibilities that America represents regardless of race, color or creed, sex, nationality or political party.”
Glover also said that the organization has been volunteering with voter engagement and mobilization during this election season.
