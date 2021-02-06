A fire early Friday morning extensively damaged a vacant house in Greenwood, adding a third unoccupied dwelling to two others that have gone up in flames since the first of the year.
The Fire Department received a call about the fire at 1201 Dewey St at 2:36 a.m. The house is owned by Bracey Ellis Teonna, according to a Fire Department report.
The front of the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to extinguish it, though there was extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the home, according to the fire report.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Fire Chief Marcus Banks said Friday afternoon.
Previously, an early morning fire on Jan. 8 consumed an abandoned apartment complex at Avenue I and Elm Street.
Then, on the morning of Jan. 26, a fire that began at an unoccupied house at 210 Elm St. spread to an occupied house next door, 208 Elm St.
That fire led to the demolishment of the structure at 210 Elm St. while rendering the structure at 208 Elm St. uninhabitable.
The cause of each of the two fires last month is still under investigation, and Banks said he does not see any connections between these three fires at vacant structures.
He said it’s not unusual for the Fire Department to respond to calls about house fires in the winter because the season is considered a peak time for house fires.
Vacant structures sometimes draw the homeless who are seeking to stay warm, and fires can start accidentally, Banks said.
Last month Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said his department was looking into a rumor that the fire at the abandoned apartment complex may have been connected to a prior shooting incident in the same area. On Friday, Hammond said that the cause of the fire is still being investigated and added that police are not considering foul play at any of the fires at abandoned structures.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
