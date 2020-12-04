Get your shopping bags ready; ArtPlace Mississippi’s annual Holiday Market will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The yearly market features works of art and gifts produced by local artists. This year’s lineup of artists include painter and graphic designer Shawn Hodges; painter and naturalist Robin Whitfield; Beth Moses, a painter; Yolande Van Heerden, a fiber artist; Lora Evans, an artist; jewelry artist Jennifer Brissette-Stuvee; folk artist Rickey Ferguson; artists Rachel and Dan Splaingard; and glass artist Jennifer Rose.
The seasonal box lunches put together by Chef Taylor Ricketts have already been sold out, said Erin Mulligan, the interim executive director.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” Mulligan said. “It’s an opportunity to showcase local artists and brings together the creative community in Greenwood.”
“Supporting local artists at events like these ensures that artists are paid fairly for their work and informs makers which pieces the community responds to, allowing them to create more items you love,” she said.
Due to the coronavirus, the market will be spread out throughout ArtPlace’s building on West Washington Street and its gallery next door as well as the Staplcotn parking lot in order to comply with social distancing. Masks will also be required.
