In advance of an icy winter storm expected to arrive sometime Sunday, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District has cancelled school on Monday.
Students, however, who have been learning virtually all year because of COVID-19 are not supposed to take a snow day. They are being asked to complete emergency work packets that were sent home in December.
Some Greenwood-area schools, including Pillow Academy, were already closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.
The decision to close the Greenwood Leflore school district’s campuses on Monday was made late Friday.
It primarily impacts teachers, administrators and other staff who report to the schools to provide remote instruction or to prepare meals for delivery to the students.
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm watch for a large band of central and south Mississippi, stretching from Natchez to Columbus. Greenwood is included in the northern tip of the area for which the greatest risk of frozen precipitation is expected.
Although periods of frozen drizzle and light freezing drain are anticipated through Saturday night, the bulk of the wintry mix is predicted to arrive Sunday afternoon and linger through Monday night. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch are possible.
Compounding the danger is a severe cold front that could bring wind chills into the single digits or possibly below zero by Monday night.
