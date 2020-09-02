The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has charged two more people in a shooting last week in the Glendale subdivision that led to the hospitalization of two victims.
Terry L. Randle, 16, 907 Clay Ave., and Christine Richardson, 20, 1215 Hilton Ave., joined Shackia Stewart, 15, whose address was unknown, in being charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Additionally, Richardson has been charged with felony fleeing.
Stewart and Randle were both charged on Monday, and Richardson on Tuesday.
Bond was set at $500,000 for each of the three suspects; all remained behind bars at Leflore County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Ricky Banks, deputies had received a call around 2 p.m. Friday about shots fired on Glendale Circle.
Deputies found two boys there who had been shot — a 15-year-old who was struck in the lower right leg and a 16-year-old who was hit in the upper chest.
Both were taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. \The victim who was shot in the leg was later released, and the one shot in the chest was transported to a hospital in Jackson, Banks said.
Banks could not be reached Tuesday to provide an update of the 16-year-old’s condition or to provide other details on the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.