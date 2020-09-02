Riley Overend likes adventure and new experiences.
The San Francisco Bay area native crossed the country to go to school at Boston College. He spent a semester studying in Portugal.
He has now come to Mississippi as the Commonwealth’s new sports editor.
“I’m excited to see a whole new part of the country,” he said. “I’ve already felt superwelcomed.”
Overend, 22, spent most of the past year as a sports reporter for the Marin Independent Journal, a daily newspaper not far from his hometown of Greenbrae, California.
That was his first full-time reporting job after graduating from Boston College in 2019 with a major in communication and a minor in American studies with a journalism emphasis.
Overend takes over for Bill Burrus, who had served as the Commonwealth’s sports editor for 28 years.
“Bill did a wonderful job covering the Greenwood sports scene for so long. He put his heart into high school sports coverage, and it showed,” said Tim Kalich, the Commonwealth’s editor and publisher.
“We feel very fortunate to have found someone of Riley’s talent, sports knowledge and enthusiasm to step in and carry on that tradition and hopefully develop it even more.”
Overend grew up around journalism.
A grandfather was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times and later editor of its Ventura County Edition.
Earlier in his career, he worked for CBS News, finding stories and writing scripts for Walter Cronkite, who went on to become the network’s revered anchorman.
Overend worked on the newspaper for his high school, where he also played second base on the baseball team. At Boston College he spent 2½ years on the staff of The Heights, the independent student newspaper, eventually becoming its sports editor. He also covered Boston College football and basketball for the website Rivals.com and high school sports for The Boston Globe.
An outdoors enthusiast, Overend spent 12 days driving from California to Greenwood, hiking and camping in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri and Arkansas before stopping in Memphis to soak up some of its musical lore, another major interest of his.
A pianist since childhood, Overend’s tastes lean toward jazz, blues and hip hop. In his California home, he had sheet music books of Robert Johnson, the legendary bluesman who is buried outside of Greenwood.
“To come where his gravesite is and where there is so much blues history is a really cool opportunity as well,” Overend said.
Overend’s early career as a sports journalist was interrupted by COVID-19, which shut down most live sports in California and led him to think about going elsewhere. That willingness to branch out eventually brought him to Greenwood.
“I feel like I’ll be seeing the real impacts of COVID, but at a spot where there will be sports,” he said. “It’s a spot that’s pretty hard to find these days.”
