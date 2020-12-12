Ten of Mississippi’s 82 counties have so far passed the century mark for deaths from COVID-19.
Leflore County is on pace to soon join them.
On Saturday, death No. 96 was recorded for the county, according to data released by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The death was one of 24 that occurred between Nov. 5 and Dec. 6 and were subsequently attributed to the coronavirus by coroners’ death certificate reports. Overall, 56 deaths and 2,665 new documented cases of COVID-19 were added to the state’s totals Saturday.
The victim in Leflore County was Black, but other information about the person was not immediately available.
Seventy-nine percent of those to die of the virus in Leflore County were Black. The county has an estimated Black population of 75 percent.
The recent surge in cases in Mississippi has alarmed health officials, prompting Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, to order hospitals to postpone elective surgeries that require hospitalizations in order to reserve space to treat the rising number of infected. The order takes effect Tuesday.
For the week ending Thursday, Leflore County has averaged 6.64 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That’s the 43rd highest rate in the state.
Carroll County’s rate is 9.48 and ranks 18th. The state rate is 6.68.
