Magdalene Abraham has easily won the District 1 seat on the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board.
The retired educator took nearly 75% of the machine vote count to defeat Portia Collins for the lone seat on the five-member board that was on the ballot Tuesday. Although absentee and affidavit ballots are still to be counted, they were not expected to have an impact on the outcome, given Abraham’s large lead.
“I appreciate everyone who voted for me and prayed for me,” said Abraham, the spiritual director at Locus Benedictus Retreat Center, who has 30 years of experience at the secondary and community college levels.
“I think highly of Mrs. Collins, and I want us all to work together.”
Abraham, 63, will take the seat presently held by Antwoine Williams, an appointee who decided to not seek election on the board that oversees the countywide school district.
Collins, a consultant for nonprofit organizations and the former executive director of ArtPlace Mississippi, conceded defeat even before the official totals were released.
“I gave it my best shot, and even though I lost, I still have a vested interest in students and the school board,” she said.
“I want to wish Ms. Abraham well and I trust she will do what is best for the children,” she said.
Abraham said her first plan of action on the board is to study the challenges facing the school district so she can help solve them.
“I plan to listen first: to the superintendent, to the board members and to everyone involved in the school system and see if I can provide input using my years of experience.”
She also said she hoped she can help rally broad support to help improve the public schools.
“We all need to work together, as a community, because that is what our children deserve,” she said.
Complementing a heavy turnout of absentee ballots cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting on Tuesday was brisk, with long lines forming outside some precincts during peak voting hours.
More than 8,200 votes were cast Tuesday, and election officials will begin Wednesday counting about 2,000 absentee ballots as well as an unknown number of affidavit ballots. Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill predicted the combined vote total would be about 10% higher than Leflore County traditionally sees during a presidential election year.
“We had an exceptional turnout,” he said.
The lines were longest in the morning hours, but observers said they were moving smoothly and there were no major problems.
Allison Pillow, who was voting at one of the North Greenwood precincts on East Claiborne Avenue, said “there is something about the process” that makes her appreciate going to the polls on the actual day of the election as opposed to voting by absentee ballot.
“The line was a little long, but it moved fast,” she said.
Farris Jackson, who was voting at the Jodie Wilson Library precinct on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, said she decided to vote in person because she didn’t want to risk her vote not being counted.
“It is always important to vote in any election,” she said. “And I come to the polls in person because I’m scared about having my ballot not be cast.”
Election Commissioner Preston Ratliff, who was monitoring voting at the Leflore County Courthouse precinct, said there had been no issues with added precautions imposed at the voting precincts, including the requirement that voters wear facial coverings to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
“We haven’t had any issues with masks,” Ratliff said. “Everyone has been adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.”
One person who wasn’t happy about the mask requirement, John Pittman Hey of The Taxpayers Channel, reported that the Attorney General’s Office was looking into his complaint that election officials were requiring masks inside the precincts and that violators faced prosecution. Secretary of State Michael Watson had said prior to Tuesday’s election that Mississippi voters were encouraged to wear masks but were not required to.
