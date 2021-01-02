World War II veteran L.B. McBride was a mild-mannered man who lived a long life and was a pillar of the community, according to friends and family.
Mr. Mc-Bride died Christmas Day at Greenwood Leflore Hospital from heart failure. He was 108.
Born and raised in Baptist Town, he served as a private in the U.S. Army, said his daughter, Bridget McBride.
Following his stint in the Army, Mr. McBride worked various jobs in the Greenwood area, such as hauling sawmill parts, driving a wrecker truck for the former automobile dealership Delta Chevrolet and working as a janitor at Bankston Elementary School.
His first job was at the Federal Compress when he was 16, his daughter said. “He was a great dad. He was an awesome dad,” she said.
James Elliott, a friend, met Mr. McBride at Delta Chevrolet when Elliott took his car there for service in the late 1980s.
Mr. McBride was a regular at the two McDonald’s locations in Greenwood, where he enjoyed cups of coffee and breakfast sandwiches. McDonald’s employees knew Mr. McBride and would bring his tray of food to his table.
Elliott, who would pick up Mr. McBride to take him to McDonald’s, recalled his friend saying, “I got the pull,” meaning he had close connections with lots of people, such as the employees at McDonald’s.
“We just had a lot of fun,” Elliott said.
Mr. McBride was the oldest living veteran in Leflore County, according to Robert Beasley, another friend and the public relations officer for the Thompson-Clemons Post 200 of the American Legion.
Because of that, Mr. McBride was honored as the parade marshal for the Veterans Day parade in downtown Greenwood in 2019.
He was a member of Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church as well as the City Wide Usher Board, and he was a prominent bass guitarist in his earlier years.
He even continued to drive himself to the Veterans Administration hospital in Jackson until his vision became too impaired, Beasley said.
Bridget McBride said she was told by her father’s doctor in 2014 that her father was losing his vision. A few days later, she received a phone call about her dad driving on the wrong side of the road.
She then had her dad attend the H&H Adult Daycare Center, which he enjoyed.
In 2018, Mr. McBride became sick with pneumonia and had to go to a hospital in Oxford for treatment. Bridget McBride recalled being scared and telling him that she didn’t want him to leave yet.
“Don’t cry,” she recalled him saying. “I’m going to ask God to stay here a little longer because I’m not ready to leave either.”
For two more years, she said, he stuck to his pledge.
“He loved me; I loved him. We took care of each other,” she said.
A visitation for Mr. McBride will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael.
