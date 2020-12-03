Roy Martin in Reverse, a socially distanced version of Greenwood’s annual Christmas parade, will be held Friday, with 35 entrants scheduled to participate.
This updated celebration, which will be held from about 4 to 6 p.m., continues the more than 80-year tradition of the Roy Martin Delta Band Festival and Christmas Parade, with some modifications in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roy Martin in Reverse, put on by the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, will be a drive-through parade along the original parade route through Greenwood.
Beth Stevens, executive director of the chamber, said there will be a special tribute to those fighting to keep people safe from the virus.
“We are honoring our health care and front-line workers this year,” she said. “The banner will be on the hospital float.”
The parade will follow the tradition route, along Grand Boulevard and throughout downtown, with minimal road blockage.
Stevens said she was “glad we could do something” to help cap off a turbulent year.
The planning of the event did add some challenges to the traditional agenda, but the most important thing is that people stay safe and that the process flows smoothly, she said. “We do want to make sure that people stay in their vehicle and not get out to approach any of the entries,” she said. “We also don’t want people turning their cars around in the middle of the route. If you want to see something again, just circle around.”
Following the parade, the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau will again sponsor a fireworks show. It will begin at 7 p.m. between the Veterans and Keesler bridges on the Yazoo River.
Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and watch the show and not gather in crowds. Pedestrian traffic will not be permitted.
The chamber is also holding a residential holiday lighting competition to celebrate the season.
Now through Dec. 15, Greenwood and Leflore County residents are able to show off their bright holiday displays in hopes that they can be named one of the top three most festive homes. First prize is $250, second is $150 and third is $75.
Stevens said the contest was suggested by numerous residents as the season approached.
“We thought this would be fun to add to all the lighting up of Greenwood,” she said.
Those wishing to participate or nominate another home may email the resident’s name, address and phone number to info@greenwoodms.com.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.