Parents in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District have until the end of the month to decide whether they want their children to continue with all-virtual learning or begin incorporating in-person instruction as well.
At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, said parents will have until Nov. 30 to select an instructional method. All students are being taught virtually now, but in-person classes are tentatively scheduled to be offered again beginning Jan. 5.
Brown said families soon will have access to a form that parents can use to select distance learning or opt for hybrid scheduling, which mixes both in-person and virtual learning.
At a work session last month, Brown said that a student who chooses the hybrid schedule will not be allowed to switch back into all-virtual, and a student who decides to continue virtual learning is not to switch to the hybrid format.
To prepare for this transition, principals have been meeting with staff to explain the reopening timeline, Brown said. Next week, schools will be holding virtual informational parent meetings in which families can ask school officials questions, Brown said. The district’s website also has a five-minute instructional video explaining the transition further.
Brown said the planned return to in-person classes still remains tentative, and the board will continue monitoring COVID-19 case numbers as January nears. She said she did not have an estimate of the number of students who might return to face-to-face schooling.
Also, the board:
nDiscussed 16th Section land bids. Mike Ainsworth, 16th Section land manager for the district, presented two plots of land for agricultural use. Both areas received more than one bid and will go up for auction on Nov. 12 at 8:45 a.m.
One plot of land for hunting and fishing use went up for negotiation, and another 485 acres will be advertised soon.
nAccepted a donation of $500 from an unnamed benefactor to go toward purchasing school and classroom supplies for Threadgill Primary School.
nUnanimously approved a contract with Mississippi State University to provide services, equipment, training and evaluation of the district’s assistive technology for students with disabilities.
The contract allows MSU to help the district with its assistive technology for a variety of difficulties students with special needs may face, including challenges with speaking, writing, hearing and seeing. “Different disabilities require different assistive technology,” said Likisha Coleman, the assistant superintendent.
