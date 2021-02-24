Pafford EMS has taken its case for a bigger share of Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s ambulance business directly to the hospital board.
On Tuesday, representatives of the ambulance company spoke to the hospital board while a competitor, MedStat EMS, listened on, as did Leflore County Supervisor Robert Collins.
No action on the matter was taken by the board.
Ambulance service in the county has been a simmering debate ever since the Board of Supervisors voted last year to drop its longtime arrangement with MedStat and instead award the contract for emergency calls to Pafford.
At the time, Pafford and the majority of the supervisors wrongly assumed the switch also meant Pafford would pick up the nonemergency
transport of patients to and from the hospital and the three nursing homes in Greenwood.
MedStat has maintained that business, and on Feb. 1 it renewed its contract with all four entities.
According to Tony Fabela, Pafford’s operations manager for Leflore County, having two ambulance companies operating in a county this size is out of the ordinary.
He said that the “typical etiquette” is for the losing bidder on the E-911 service to pull out and allow the winning bidder to also take over the nonemergency transports, the revenue from which helps offset the cost of transporting emergency patients who have no means to pay for the service.
“As far as I know, this is one of the only counties that has multiple ambulance services,” Fabela said.
Eric Sprayberry, MedStat’s senior operations supervisor, later disputed that characterization.
He cited at least two counties in Mississippi — Warren and Oktibbeha — where the emergency and nonemergency transports are split between Pafford and another provider.
“They’re doing it in other areas of the state, so why is this area any different?” Sprayberry said.
He also said he disagreed that both companies’ operations in Leflore County could not be profitable under the current divided arrangement.
Fabela said Pafford averages 300 to 400 E-911 calls a month, and Sprayberry said MedStat handles 200 to 250 nonemergency transports.
“The volume’s there, I think, to support two services,” Sprayberry said.
Jason Studley, the hospital’s CEO, said that in the other hospitals where he has worked, there were always more than one ambulance service operating. He said there are many advantages to that, providing patients the choice of transport providers and a backup if one ambulance service is having difficulties.
“I think it actually adds a lot of value to our community and to our patients,” Studley said.
He said both ambulance services, according to the hospital’s records, have an average response time of 16 minutes, which Studley described as “tremendous.”
MedStat’s 12-month contract with the hospital is an “open” arrangement, in which the call for nonemergency transport goes to MedStat unless the patient specifies otherwise. Also, Sprayberry said that MedStat does refer calls to Pafford if MedStat becomes overloaded. Sprayberry estimated that Pafford is currently receiving about 10% of the nonemergency calls.
It wants more. Fabela asked the hospital board to either make Pafford its sole provider or to rotate the calls between the two ambulance companies.
“We want to build a relationship with you guys,” he said. “This is a very extraordinary situation that we’ve really never encountered before with two services being within the county.”
Studley said he was open to expanding Pafford’s role with the hospital but did not make any concrete recommendations to the board in that regard.
The hospital released a statement later Tuesday in which it said it “does not plan to exclusively use the services of one ambulance provider over another. Most important to the hospital when it comes to ambulance services are the choice made by our patient and the response times available at the time of the patient’s need. We will not restrict an ambulance provider from serving the needs of our patients.”
Collins, the Leflore County supervisor, said he is concerned that an ambulance war will end up costing the taxpayers. Either the county will have to increase its subsidy for E-911 service under the current arrangement, or one of the two providers will wind up pulling out, leaving the county with little bargaining leverage when the contract comes up for possible renewal next year, Collins speculated.
One of the factors that prompted the supervisors, by a 3-2 vote, to give the county’s contract to Pafford is that it reduced the subsidy by about $50,000 a year, he said.
“If we have to subsidize more, then I don’t know how we’re going to pay for it.”
•Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
