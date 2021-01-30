The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District is questioning the accuracy of a report on COVID-19 cases from the Mississippi Department of Health this past week.
The data released Wednesday, which shows numbers from the week of Jan. 18-22, stated that six students and six staff members at Davis Elementary School were quarantining last week due to exposure to the virus.
The district says it can verify that the staff numbers are correct, but the student numbers fail to reflect the fact that the students are not going to class on campus.
For this reason, the district wouldn’t know whether elementary school students are self-isolating, said Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent.
The district has conducted learning through digital platforms for the entire school year.
“Currently, there are no students attending in-class instruction in the GLCSD; therefore, there should be no COVID-19 exposure cases reported for any student, including the numbers of cases reported at Davis Elementary School, for the time period listed on the report from the Mississippi Department of Health,” he said via email Friday.
At a work session Wednesday, Dr. Mary Brown, the superintendent, showed the board data on virus cases and vaccinations. She also said that faculty and staff are reporting if they are coming into contact with those who have contracted the virus or if they have it themselves.
