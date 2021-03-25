JACKSON — A Greenwood woman faces charges after an investigation found she had received more food benefits than she was due, authorities said.
Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, in a news release Wednesday, said Rhonda Luckett has been arrested after receiving an overissuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $28,362 after she incorrectly reported her household composition and income.
Lucked failed to report that her children’s father was living in the home and working from January 2015 through October 2019, the department said.
A Leflore County grand jury indicted Luckett on a charge of food stamp fraud, leading to her arrest. It was unknown if Luckett has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. If convicted, she faces up to three years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.